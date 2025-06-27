Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena Reveals His Favorite WrestleMania Entrance

Across his 25-year WWE career, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena has partook in a multitude of WrestleMania events, with championships wins and defenses a common theme in his appearances. Recently, Cena took a closer look at the element that came before all of his grand stage matches — his entrance.

According to Cena, he felt inspired to go above and beyond in WrestleMania entrances for many years. That, of course, changed in 2025 as Cena slowly walked down "The Show of Shows" ramp with his "The Last Time Is Now" towel in hand and a black backdrop surrounding him.

"I like this last one because it was super plain," Cena said when asked about his favorite WrestleMania entrance at Fan Expo Dallas 2025. "I started doing the funky WrestleMania entrances because nobody was. I remember my first WrestleMania main event for a world championship was against JBL. He came out in a limousine and he dropped money with his face on it. We rehearsed his entrance and I'm looking at this going like 'This is fantastic.'

"I turned to him, I go 'Where's my entrance?' Deadpan, he turns to me, he goes 'You're winning. That's enough.' But I really like the spectacle he made of the entrance so I was like 'Man, if nobody's doing special stuff, that's WrestleMania. That's an event that is a big ask for you as a fan.' I wanted to make it special and unique. Now, tons of people do special and unique entrances, so this year I just wanted to flip it and go as barebones simple as I could."

In addition to his WrestleMania 41 entrance, Cena noted that he also enjoyed his one at WrestleMania 39. On this occasion, Cena joined a group of kids from the Make A-Wish Foundation on stage before running down to the ring for his United States Championship match against Austin Theory. Theory ultimately retained his title, courtesy of a low blow and an A-Town Down.