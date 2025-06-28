WWE Patches Together Cody Rhodes SmackDown Segment That Didn't Air Internationally

After a power outage at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia caused problems for the international broadcast of "WWE SmackDown" on Netflix, the footage that aired during the regularly scheduled USA Network broadcast in the United States looked quite a bit different than WWE's usually polished camerawork, though the audio remained broadcast-quality. WWE appeared to have patched together different camera angles for Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes' opening promo segment, which was reportedly re-shot following the 30-minute delay due to the technical difficulties.

The segment was shot almost "shaky-cam" style, a la "NYPD Blue" as Orton and Rhodes argued over who would take the King of the Ring crown when they face off Saturday afternoon at Night of Champions. The camera angles and cuts were jarring and out of focus at points almost as if they were shot on a camera phone, though the audio was clear and both men got their points across to the audience at home. Throughout the segment, WWE aired a graphic that mentioned the technical difficulties during the live broadcast earlier in the day.

During the segment, Rhodes was unable to get a word out before Orton's music hit. Orton told him that his semi-finals match against Jey Uso on "WWE Raw" was Match of the Year worthy, but Orton was seeking redemption in Saudi Arabia after losing to GUNTHER last year in the tournament finals. Rhodes replied that his reason for becoming King of the Ring was more justified than anyone's, and they fought over challenging Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena at SummerSlam.