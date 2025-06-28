Tiffany Stratton Beats Nia Jax Again, Retains WWE Women's Title In SmackDown LWS Match

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton took a brutal beating at the hands of Nia Jax during their Last Woman Standing match on "WWE SmackDown," but it was Stratton to retain the gold in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and even dodged a cash-in by Ms. Money in the Bank, Naomi. The match was the third between Stratton and Jax, with the champion issuing the stipulation challenge last week.

Before the bell could even ring to get the match started, Jax went right after the champion. She used the ring steps to take out Stratton's knee, then hit a Samoan Drop to her on the commentary desk. During a picture-in-picture break, Jax got out weapons from underneath the ring, including a table and kendo stick. Jax got Stratton on the table and hit a splash on her to send her through it. The referee was close to the 10 count, but Stratton got back on her feet.

Stratton set up two tables at ringside, but Jax got her back in the ring to hit one Annihilator, followed by another with chair on top of Stratton. Stratton hit a powerbomb to Jax through a table set up in the ring. Both women were almost counted out, but Naomi ran out and attempted to cash in. Stratton battered Naomi and Jax with the briefcase and hit a Prettiest Moonsault Ever across Jax's back as she was laid out on top of Naomi.

When Jax regained momentum, she looked to hit a suplex to Stratton to the two tables below, but Stratton was able to hit her with the briefcase to send her crashing through them instead. Jax couldn't beat the ten count and Stratton was declared victorious.