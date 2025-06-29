Jade Cargill Thanks Asuka For 'One Of My Dream Matches' After WWE Night Of Champions

While they've tangled in tag team action before, Asuka and Jade Cargill just marked their very first singles match at WWE Night of Champions. In it, Cargill defeated "The Empress of Tomorrow" to claim the title of WWE Queen of the Ring. The former AEW star also fulfilled a personal goal.

"Thank you to @WWEAsuka for one of my dream matches," Cargill wrote on X shortly after their encounter in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. "I'm so thankful to have had a match with you. It meant more than anyone would know. more to come."

Following a successful run in All Elite Wrestling, which included a 500-plus day reign as TBS Champion, Cargill joined WWE in September 2023, with her WWE in-ring debut coming four months later at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Since then, Cargill has become a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Bianca Belair. Their first reign began with a victory over Asuka and Kairi Sane at WWE Backlash — an event that would also mark Asuka's last in-ring appearance for over a year due to a knee injury.

Asuka returned to WWE television earlier this month as an entrant in the 2025 Queen of the Ring tournament. Along the way, she bested Alexa Bliss, Stephanie Vaquer, Ivy Nile, and Raquel Rodriguez before meeting Cargill in the tournament finals.

With her Queen of the Ring win, Cargill has solidified herself a title match against WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at WWE SummerSlam. Their first one-on-one bout, which took place in April, ended in a no contest.