Backstage Update On Recent TV Absence Of WWE Star Otis

On the May 5 episode of "WWE Raw," Otis was beaten in convincing fashion by Rusev and has not been seen since. He was still a regular face every Monday night, as well as appearing on episodes of "WWE Main Event" with his Alpha Academy teammate Akira Tozawa, but given that it has been nearly two months since Otis wrestled for WWE, many have wondered where he is.

The answer, sadly, is on the injured list, as Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that Otis is set to undergo elbow surgery in the form of arthroscopic to see what the problem is. WrestleVotes had recently reported that Otis was off the active roster due to the injury, something Fightful has also been able to confirm, but the procedure isn't expected to keep Otis out of action for as long as some originally thought, However, on every road to recovery, there are going to be some stumbling blocks, something Otis and the people close to him are well aware of.

Before the injury, Otis had primarily been involved in an ongoing feud with Chad Gable following Gable's heel turn in March 2024. Otis, Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri weren't happy with Gable's behavior, even refusing to help him dethrone Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle in June of that year. The rest of the group walked out on Gable, who proceeded to form American Made in response, leading to the two factions feuding throughout the rest of the summer before Otis and Gable finally had their long awaited grudge match on the final episode of "Raw" in 2024, which was won by Gable. Since then, Gable has feuded with Penta and become El Grande Americano, while Otis crossed paths with Rusev when the Bulgarian returned to WWE in April 2025.