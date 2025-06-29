Joe Hendry Says There's Only One Reason He Might Not Have A Match With WWE's John Cena

If someone went back in time and told Joe Hendry at the beginning of 2024 that he would have become a viral sensation, won the TNA World Championship, and crossed over to WWE for featured spots in Premium Live Event main events, Royal Rumble appearances, and a spot on the WrestleMania card, he probably would have called that person crazy. However, all of that has come true, to the point where some people believe he should be one of the chosen few to have a match with John Cena before the current Undisputed WWE Champion retires. Hendry was a recent guest on the "Battleground" podcast, where he admitted that because of the fact a match with Cena is possible, the only way it wouldn't happen is if Hendry messes up.

"Showing up in the [Royal] Rumble was crazy, but if I'd have told you in March 'Hey, I'm going to wrestle Randy Orton at WrestleMania in featured singles match,' that would have sounded pretty crazy right? Does me wrestling John Cena sound that crazy? It's in the realm of possibility. If it happens, it's because I did everything I was supposed to do. If it doesn't happen, it's because I dropped the ball, and like I said, that's already happened once this year, can't let it happen again."

The dropped ball Hendry mentioned was a reference to him recently losing the TNA World Championship to Trick Williams at the Battleground Premium Live Event on May 25, a loss that in turn marked the first occasion in history where a WWE contracted wrestler had held TNA's top prize. However, Hendry will get the chance to redeem himself when he gets his rematch against Williams in TNA's Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 20.

