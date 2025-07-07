WWE Hall Of Famer DDP Praises These Stars For 'Reality-Based' Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has strong feelings about what makes wrestling work best. The former WCW champion believes that "reality-based" characters are the secret to great wrestling entertainment.

Page thinks some of today's biggest stars understand this idea perfectly. He speaks on the "JAKIB Sports" podcast about authenticity.

"Roman Reigns is like the king of this – he's reality-based. Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, guys like that are reality-based characters," Page said. "Cody is like ... one of the few white meat babyfaces. John Cena was ... he carried that company on his back for years. I could never understand 'Cena Sucks," you know, 'Let's Go Cena,' I get that, but 'Cena Sucks,' what the f*** are you looking at, man? Not only can that guy work, but he's one of the best promo artists ever," Page said, defending the 17-time world champion.

The wrestling veteran has high praise for current WWE champion Cody Rhodes, noting that he loved the recent storyline between Rhodes and The Rock.

"Like the s*** between Rock and Cody? Like that s*** is reality based, and that's why it works so well," he explained.

The key to Page's philosophy is simple – the best wrestling happens when performers take parts of their real personalities and turn them up to 11. Instead of playing fake, farfetched characters, successful wrestlers find ways to be themselves, just bigger and more dramatic.

This approach has worked for decades in professional wrestling. From Stone Cold Steve Austin's rebellious attitude to The Rock's natural charisma, the biggest stars have always been those who felt authentic to audiences.

As for Page, he recently inducted fellow wrestling legend Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame just a couple of months ago.

