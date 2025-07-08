Bron Breakker Reveals WWE NXT Origins, Match That Made Him Fall In Love With Wrestling

One wrestling match changed everything for Bron Breakker. The second-generation superstar recently opened up about his wrestling journey on The Undertaker's "Six Feet Under" podcast, sharing how Triple H versus The Undertaker at WrestleMania 27 sparked his love for professional wrestling.

"Shortly after I saw that match, [I started] keeping up with it. And then I'd go back on YouTube and watch my dad and uncle's old stuff and then keep up with the current product and it was just like cool, you know, for me, I loved it," Breakker explained.

Wrestling runs in Breakker's family. His father Rick Steiner and uncle Scott Steiner were famous tag team wrestlers known as The Steiner Brothers. Despite his growing passion for wrestling, Breakker chose a different path first.

"Football ended up being the better option for me 'cause I had opportunities to wrestle too, but in terms of scholarships and stuff, it was a no brainer for me."

Eventually, Breakker made his way to WWE's Performance Center for a tryout. The experience was unlike anything he expected.

"I went down to the PC and it was a secretive tryout from my interpretation, 'cause there was no one there," he remembered.

The tryout took place in a small training room with two wrestling rings. Matt Bloom ran the session. Breakker came ready to prove himself at any cost.

"I tried out the first day, and I was just in, like, no one, no one can stop me. I'm gonna win every drill, and my effort's gonna be through the roof," Breakker said. "All the physical stuff was day one, and they tried to break me, and I wasn't gonna break."

Breakker has recently addressed the possibility of The Steiners getting involved in future storylines.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Six Feet Under" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.