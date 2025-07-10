AEW's Tony Schiavone Would Be Interested In A Biopic About This WWE Hall Of Famer

With the success of "The Iron Claw" biopic and the recent "Queen of the Ring" film, both fans and veterans alike have been sharing their thoughts on the next biggest biopic that could follow suit and eventually tell the stories behind pro wrestling on the silver screen. In an episode of his "What Happened When?" podcast, Tony Schiavone added his voice to the discussion and made the case for the wrestling biopic he'd like to see next.

"I think it'd be the Harley Race story, because of how tough a guy he really was and how he was a champion, you know, back in the day," Schiavone opined. "That would interest me, I think. Although I think that, logically, there's going to end up being a movie about Hulk Hogan. I thought there was going to be at one time?" Schiavone's co-host then explained that Hulk Hogan's planned biopic was ultimately shut down by the Hulkster himself, despite all the hype around the film, especially with Chris Hemsworth set to portray him.

While it's obvious that a Hogan biopic will be made someday, earlier this year, Kurt Angle revealed that there are actually two movies in development about his life. During an interview on "Talk is Jericho," the veteran revealed that the first one will cover his Olympic career, and that directors are already set. However, the second movie will cover his life after WWE and TNA.

