WWE HOFer Kurt Angle Shares Details About 2 Upcoming Movies Based On His Career

Having one movie made about one's career can is pretty cool. But what if one could go full "Wicked" and split their life story into two different feature films? That's what WWE Hall of Famer, TNA Hall of Famer, and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle is setting out to do.

Appearing on "Talk is Jericho" with former rival, AEW star, and Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho, Angle revealed that there are currently not one, but two films about Angle's life and career being developed. By the way Angle described things, however, neither film has begun shooting, though pre-production on the films is already pretty far along.

"I've been pretty much building to this movie I'm having done about my life's sports story," Angle said. "The directors are Ian and Eshom Nelms. They're really talented directors. The reason why I picked them is because they were wrestlers in high school and college. So they understand my sport.

"So we got the ball rolling with that, and now we're getting investors and we're going to start picking the cast soon. This movie's only about my Olympic story, not my WWE story. There's going to be, actually, two movies. 'Angle 1' and 'Angle 2.' One's for the Olympics, one's for after, my WWE and TNA career, everything after that. It was just too much to put in one movie, so they wanted to split it in two."

Angle revealed that Michael Keaton was being eyed for the role of John du Pont, the notorious multi-millionaire and murderer of Dave Schultz, who sponsored Angle when he was part of the Foxcatcher wrestling team. Steve Carrell had previously playing du Pont in the 2014 Academy Award nominated film "Foxcatcher." Angle also stated that his nephew-in-law, Jon Berthal, was set to play Angle's father.

