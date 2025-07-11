DDP: Inducting Lex Luger Into WWE Hall Of Fame Was 'Best Thing I've Ever Done'

This year, pro wrestling veteran Lex Luger had the honor of finally being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame after years of fan outcry. Naturally, many expected one of Luger's many good friends to induct him, especially Sting, but in the end it was Diamond Dallas Page who did the induction, and during an interview with "JAKIB Sports," he looked back on his own induction as well as experiencing Luger's.

"It was amazing, and I'll tell you: Lex, you know, he never saw himself going in the Hall of Fame until the last couple of years," DDP said, before pointing out how Luger becoming a Born-Again Christian in every sense of the word likely proved he'd changed his ways. "I was there the day he got paralyzed...I was there the day it happened!" DDP added that Luger wanted to walk ten to fifteen feet during his HoF induction, but Luger was injured in an accident right before the ceremony.

"Just to be a part of the WWE Hall of Fame, I mean, that's a big deal!" Page said in regards to his own inclusion in the WWE Hall of Fame, before recalling how Dusty Rhodes always told him the only two real things in the industry are a wrestler's first world title and getting the Hall of Fame ring. "It's like our Oscar, you know? So, along the way getting the world championships, they're like our Oscars...When I accepted my Hall of Fame entry into the WWE, it was one of the best things I –it was the, hands down, best thing I ever did in the business."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "JAKIB Sports" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.