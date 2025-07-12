Elayna Black (Fka Cora Jade) Says Specific Tattoo Got Her In Trouble With WWE

Tattoos are a big commitment for any person, but people have to be cautious as some tattoos will get them in trouble with their place of work, and WWE is no exception. While the vast majority of WWE Superstars have at least one tattoo, some people can still land in hot water depending on what they get inked on their body. Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade, was one of those people who got in trouble when she got "Starve the ego, Feed the soul" tattooed on her chest, a tattoo she recently stated on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast that she also hates now that she has it.

"It was before my boob job so I was like 'well I've got nothing on here I'm going to get something...like I need some type of decoration or something.' Then I saw that tattoo on Pinterest on somebody and I was like 'oh that looks cool,' and then I was going through a lot at the time, nothing new for me clearly, I was working out at the gym and I finished my workout and I was like 'I'm going to go get that tattoo.' Went and got it, didn't even ask WWE, I ended up getting in trouble a little bit actually."

Black admitted that she was more than happy to get it covered up with something else, or even getting it removed entirely, although she did say that was scared at the thought of how painful getting it removed might be. While Black might hate the tattoo she has on her chest, she is very grateful she didn't go through with one idea she had. "I've got a wrestling ring behind my ear, good thing I didn't get the WWE logo because I almost did."

