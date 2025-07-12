Ethan Page Shares Hilarious Initial Reaction To Call Offering WWE Job

Last year, former AEW star Ethan Page surprised wrestling fans when he showed up on "WWE NXT" to attack then-NXT Champion Trick Williams. According to Page, his initial call from WWE officials came with disbelief as well, so much so that he actually ended it.

"[Me signing with WWE came together] very quickly, within like a week or two," Page told "Insight With Chris Van Vliet." "I just ended up getting a phone call. I was in between events. I was flying from Winnipeg. I had to go to Detroit and then drive from Detroit to Ohio for Revolver Wrestling.

"In between my connections, WWE called and offered me a job, and I did not think the call was real. The first call happened, they hung up, and I was like, 'Yep, that was a crank call.' Then the second call came, and I was like, 'Whoa, whoa, wait, this is real?' And they were like, 'Yes, we would like to offer you a contract.' I was like, 'Very nice.'"

Page's deal with WWE was reportedly finalized within a week of his late-May 2024 "NXT" debut, with a secret visit to the WWE Performance Center complementing it. In the months following, he captured the NXT Championship from Williams for his own 86-day run. Currently, Page reigns as the NXT North American Champion after defeating fellow former AEW star Ricky Saints on the May 27 episode of "NXT."

Prior to joining WWE, Page spent three years under the banner of AEW and Ring of Honor. His final appearance came on a February 2024 edition of "ROH on HonorClub."

