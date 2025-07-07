WWE NXT Heritage Cup Holder Stacks Calls Out Jersey Shore Star, Among Others

Two weeks ago, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo defeated Tony D'Angelo to win the NXT Heritage Cup Championship and became the ninth WWE star in history to capture the title. Following his victory, Lorenzo created a list of talent that he'd like to defend his championship against, with Lexis King, Santino Marella and A-Train all being Stacks' top contenders. However, Lorenzo also included Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, who is a long-time wrestling fan and modelled his persona on the reality TV show after The Rock.

Now that I'm the Heritage Cup Champion and Don of NXT, I'm calling the shots for my next match.@avawwe_ let's make one of these fights happen. pic.twitter.com/oO41ZnhfUw — STACKS 💵 (@Stacks_WWE) July 6, 2025

In 2022, Sorrentino appeared at ringside during a taping of "AEW Dark: Elevation" and helped Zack Clayton defeat Serpentico in singles action. During the contest, Sorrentino was heckling Serpentico's tag team partner Luther, leading Clayton to take advantage when the Luchador was distracted. "The Situation" has yet to appear in other wrestling promotions since his cameo in AEW, but it remains to be seen if WWE will actually take Stacks' opponent list seriously and consider Sorrentino as an option.

Lorenzo's Heritage Cup win also marked his second consecutive victory over D'Angelo, as he defeated his former tag team partner at WWE Battleground after receiving help from a returning Luca Crusifino. D'Angelo was distracted by Crusifino's appearance, which allowed Stacks to hit a low blow while the referee's back was turned to pickup the win.