Stacks Lorenzo Picks Up Second Victory Over Tony D'Angelo, Wins WWE NXT Heritage Cup

The former "Underboss" of the D'Angelo Family, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo is the new Heritage Cup Champion after defeating his former "family" member Tony D'Angelo on "WWE NXT." The match was made official on social media after General Manager Ava confirmed that former Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar was injured and had to relinquish the title. Shortly after, it was revealed the former family members would be taking each other on for the second time in recent weeks. Lorenzo defeated D'Angelo at Battleground last month.

The pair started off the first of five rounds hot in a very physical back-and-forth competition. There was no fall to end the round and it took a second for the men to be separated once the bell rang. In the second round, D'Angelo sent Lorenzo ribs-first into the commentary desk on the outside and "The Don" got the first fall of the match after a spear back in the ring. After no falls in the third round, Lorenzo got a quick fall on D'Angelo in the fourth after one of his associates at ringside took out D'Angelo's knee.

In the fifth and final round, Luca Crusifino appeared to attempt to take out "Stack's" boys on the outside, but accidentally hit D'Angelo in the back with a trash can. Lorenzo took out D'Angelo with a kick to the back of the head and pinned him to become the new Heritage Cup Champion. "Stacks" headed up the ramp with the cup, and D'Angelo took out Crusifino in the ring.