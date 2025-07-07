WWE Producer & Former TNA Star Abyss Opens Up About Sharing The Ring With Sabu

When ECW Legend Sabu suddenly died, many of his peers shared their crazy stories with the veteran outside of the ring, but also looked back on some of the intense matches they had with him. TNA legend Abyss has largely moved out of the spotlight but the veteran finally got his chance to share a story about his feud with Sabu in TNA.

"The Barbwire Massacre match — the very first match that he and I had — you know, that thing, I thought, was groundbreaking," Abyss recalled during an interview with "Fightful," adding that it was amazing to have the match on live American television. "We went out there and just massacred each other, and I just remember that, you know, I was bleeding, I was cut, I was banged up, I was... I could barely walk after it, but that was ... I'd never been more happy in my life after that match."

Abyss further recalled that he shared the ring a lot with Sabu over the years and he's extremely proud of both the matches and the memories he has with his late friend. "Just fond and great memories of Sabu, you know, we got close, we were friends, and him passing away, you know, really hit me..." Abyss added. "He was a great man. He was a good man. He loved this business. He gave everything he had; everything he had to this business."

