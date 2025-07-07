Booker T Weighs In On WWE Star Natalya's ROW Debut Over The Weekend

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Natalya has been making the rounds on the independent scene as of late, wrestling in promotions like GCW and the NWA. She recently debuted in Booker T's Reality Of Wrestling promotion, where she defeated Promise Braxton, and the match earned high praise from the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

"Giving this match the first official BOOKER T [5 star] match rating," the "WWE NXT" broadcaster and two-time WWE Hall of Famer wrote on social media.

The win over Braxton comes following a successful debut at the 13th Josh Barnett Bloodsport event in April, where Natalya defeated Miyu Yamashita. Natalya then went on to the NWA, where she challenged NWA World Women's Champion Kenzie Page unsuccessfully at the 2025 edition of the NWA Crockett Cup in Philadelphia, PA. Natalya also made her WWE EVOLVE debut recently, teaming with Kali Armstrong to defeat Zeyda Steel and Nikkita Lyons.

Natalya has become something of a goodwill ambassador for women's wrestling recently, as she even heaped praise on AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, as well as new signee Black Monroe (fka Mariah May) in a recent interview. She also had a hand in training current AEW star Kevin Knight, as Natalya's "dungeon" has become a training hub for wrestlers from all promotions in recent years. Natalya has yet to be announced for the upcoming WWE Evolution 2 event, though there is still time for her to end up in the scheduled battle royal at the July 13 event in Atlanta, GA.