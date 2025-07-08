D-Von Dudley Says This WWE Legend's Finisher Is The Easiest, 'Safest' Move He's Taken

A veteran of the legendary TLC matches, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley is known for the extreme spots he's put himself through over the years, and is regarded as an icon of the hardcore scene. However, not every situation D-Von has gotten himself into has been as painful as going through a table, and in an episode of his podcast, the veteran named the finisher that hurt the least.

"The Rock Bottom. Now, you know something? I've been in the ring with the Rock many of times," D-Von proclaimed. "But I will say this, probably the easiest move I had ever taken in pro wrestling. The finisher wasn't a dangerous one, it was a safe one!" Despite sharing this information, the veteran quickly added that while the Rock Bottom isn't that bad to take, the move is still prestigious and has allowed the Rock to win many matches and secured titles with it regardless. "But as far as being safe? Probably one of the safest moves you'll ever take!"

While the People's Elbow is regarded as the Rock's primary Finisher, and the move he's used to put down most of his opponents, the Rock Bottom has added to many iconic moments in his career. Back in 2000, ahead of that year's Armageddon pay-per-view, a massive six-way Hell in a Cell match was set up between the biggest names at the time to take on then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Kurt Angle; Vince McMahon notably took a Rock Bottom shortly after being hit with the Stunner from Steve Austin, before also eating the Last Ride from The Undertaker all within the same 10-minute segment.

