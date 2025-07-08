WWE Champ Gunther Addresses Possibility Of Wrestling John Cena

Since arriving to WWE's main roster in 2022, GUNTHER has been able to wrestle some of the company's most talented veterans, such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre. This upcoming Saturday, "The Ring General" will have the opportunity to add another victim to his resume, as he's set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg, who will be looking to win the title in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event. That said, GUNTHER also has his sights set on another experienced star, as he explained in a recent episode of "The Masked Man Show" that he'd love to step in the ring with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena before he retires in December.

"Yeah, like if the opportunity would be there would be great. I think he's very busy with what he's doing now. Maybe towards the end of the year if he finds his old self or something, if that's going to happen this year, I don't know. I think it will be a very exciting matchup. One of the purest babyfaces there are and yeah, I would love the scenario of like me being me and the struggling, pure babyface John Cena."

Going forward, Cena has approximately 15 dates remaining on his retirement tour, one of which will take place at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia later this year. If Cena manages to extend his reign until the event, it's possible GUNTHER could get his singles match against the 48-year-old as both world champions on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" will compete against each other for the Crown Jewel Title.

