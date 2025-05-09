Backstage Report On Plans For WWE Crown Jewel In Australia, Future Installments

Since 2018, WWE Crown Jewel has traditionally been held in Saudi Arabia, but with the country hosting the Royal Rumble next January, it was announced that the event will instead be held in Perth, Australia. The show will be apart of a mini-tour for WWE titled Takeover Perth, with "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" also set to take place before and after Crown Jewel. Following the news last week, Dave Meltzer has provided a new update regarding future plans for the event in the latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter."

According to Meltzer, the annual Crown Jewel men's and women's title matches will be contested for at the event, which was first introduced last year. In addition, the top champions on "Raw" and "SmackDown" will go head-to-head similarly to last November, with the speciality matches returning to being a Saudi Arabia tradition in 2026. Meltzer also noted that Survivor Series will continue to host the men's and women's WarGames matches, which will take place one month after Crown Jewel.

Seven months ago, Cody Rhodes defeated GUNTHER and Liv Morgan scored a victory over Nia Jax to become the inaugural Men's and Women's Crown Jewel Champions. John Cena is also expected to make his final WWE appearance in Australia this October, as Crown Jewel will be one of the final Premium Live Events as part of his 2025 retirement tour. Last week, Rhea Ripley and Grayson Waller, both of whom are Australian natives, visited the country for an extended period of time to promote the event.