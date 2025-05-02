WWE Star Teases Putting John Cena 'Out To Pasture' During 2025 Perth Takeover

More than two decades after he first stepped into a ring, John Cena will officially wrap up his professional wrestling career this December. Just over two-dozen WWE dates remain for him between now and then, but should Cena come face-to-face with Grayson Waller, it might be even less. While appearing on "The Project TV," Waller issued a warning to the current Undisputed WWE Champion, who is slated to be part of WWE's takeover of Perth, Western Australia in October.

"Here's the thing, this is John Cena's last appearance in Australia. That's a crazy thing. John Cena is obviously the G.O.A.T. He's a legend in this industry, but he has to remember he's coming to Australia, lad," Waller said. "This is my house. I run this place. So if he wants to come in here, he's gonna have to go through me. That retirement tour is supposed to finish in December. Maybe it finishes in October, because if he comes anywhere near me in my country, I'm putting him out to pasture."

Waller, a native of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, is no stranger to Cena as the two previously crossed paths at the 2023 WWE Money in the Bank event, which emanated from London, England. Unfortunately for Waller, it resulted in him being laid out with an Attitude Adjustment. With WWE now heading to Perth for Crown Jewel, "WWE SmackDown," and "WWE Raw," the odds of their paths crossing again are inherently tripled, though not guaranteed.

WWE Crown Jewel, "SmackDown," and "Raw" will all take place from Perth's RAC Arena, with the blue brand kicking off the mini tour on Friday, October 10. Crown Jewel will follow the next day and WWE's red brand will cap it off on Monday, October 13.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Project TV" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.