Mya Lesnar Proves She Isn't Just Brock's Daughter
While there are definitely some benefits that come with being the child of a prominent public figure, there are certains drawbacks as well, and many find themselves living in the shadow of their famous parent. So far, it doesn't seem like that'll be an issue for Mya Lesnar, the daughter of former WWE star and UFC fighter Brock Lesnar.
Bearing an undeniable resemblance to her father, Mya has immersed herself in collegiate track and field, becoming a record-breaking shot putter at Colorado State University. The young athlete has a bright future ahead of her, but where did things begin for Mya?
Mya and her twin brother Luke were born in 2002, just a short time after their father debuted in WWE. Their mother is Brock's former fiancée, Nicole McClain. She and Brock only stayed together for a short time, but Lesnar continued living in the area and reportedly remained involved in Mya's and Luke's lives as they both grew into athletes.
Mya Lesnar Finds Success As A Collegiate Shot Putter
By the time she reached high school, Mya had chosen track and field as her sport of choice, with a focus on shot putting. After graduating, she initially attended Arizona State University before later transferring to Colorado State University for her junior and senior years.
Once settled in at CSU, Mya soon started breaking records in shot putting. In addition to Mya's several conference title wins, she currently holds school and conference records for both indoor and outdoor shot put distance. After winning the NCAA indoor shot put competition at the end of her junior year in 2024, Lesnar followed it up by coming out on top in the outdoor competition this year, making her the NCAA women's shot put champion.
Having just graduated college, many in her position might take the summer off to rest and figure out what comes next. However, Lesnar immediately began competing in the Diamond League, a series of high-level track and field competitions regulated by the World Athletics organization. So far, there's no indication that Lesnar is eyeing a move to professional wrestling, though it will certainly remain an option for her.