Mya Lesnar Proves She Isn't Just Brock's Daughter

While there are definitely some benefits that come with being the child of a prominent public figure, there are certains drawbacks as well, and many find themselves living in the shadow of their famous parent. So far, it doesn't seem like that'll be an issue for Mya Lesnar, the daughter of former WWE star and UFC fighter Brock Lesnar.

Bearing an undeniable resemblance to her father, Mya has immersed herself in collegiate track and field, becoming a record-breaking shot putter at Colorado State University. The young athlete has a bright future ahead of her, but where did things begin for Mya?

Mya and her twin brother Luke were born in 2002, just a short time after their father debuted in WWE. Their mother is Brock's former fiancée, Nicole McClain. She and Brock only stayed together for a short time, but Lesnar continued living in the area and reportedly remained involved in Mya's and Luke's lives as they both grew into athletes.