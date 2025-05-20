WWE Star Brock Lesnar's Daughter Mya Wins Fourth Consecutive Shot Put Title

Mya Lesnar, the daughter of seven-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, is currently part of the track and field team for Colorado State University, and this past weekend she added another accolade to her extensive athletic profile.

At just age 23, Lesnar brought home her fourth-straight Mountain West Conference shot put title, throwing 18.61 meters at the MWC outdoor championships. Following Lesnar's victory, Colorado State took to social media to share photos from the event and a video of the outstanding throw.

"It's Her Crown. Period. Mya Lesnar captures a fourth-straight @mountainwestconference shot put title."

Since arriving to Colorado State, Lesnar has built herself an impressive resume in just three years, including other titles such as NCAA Indoor Shot Put National Champion and being awarded the Mountain West Female Athlete of the Year in 2024. In addition, Mya set a new Colorado State University women's shot put record in December 2023, posting a 18.50 metre throw at the Mines Alumni Classic, surpassing the previous school best of 17.55 metres.

As for her father, "The Beast" has been absent from WWE for almost two years, with his most recent match occurring at SummerSlam 2023 where he lost to Cody Rhodes. Lesnar has mostly kept a low profile since his name was mentioned in the civil lawsuit filed against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon by Janel Grant alleging sex trafficking and assault. Although there have been several rumors about Lesnar returning to WWE throughout the last year, reports have suggested that there are no creative plans for him in the near future.