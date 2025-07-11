The WWE Game And Stars That Inspired Mr. Iguana

Since WWE Worlds Collide, Mr. Iguana has taken the wrestling world by storm, with his face paint, in-ring gear, iconic glasses and hand puppet making him a stand out star among some of the best AAA has to offer. Mr. Iguana's career began in 2009, but just a few years prior he was inspired by two WWE stars that he feels changed the wrestling landscape and future for performers in Mexico.

"When I live in Missouri, it was 2005, so I watch how Eddie Guerrero died in November. So for me it was very moving like wow, Eddie Guerrero was one of my favorites. So [Rey] Mysterio became world champion after winning Royal Rumble, after winning WrestleMania, so that year was very important because in Mexico, WWE start to be like mainstream." He said during an interview with Denise Salcedo.

Mr. Iguana continued to share further details on the inspiration behind his gimmick, revealing that he first created the persona in a WWE video game and explained that the reptile he chose for his character was influenced by his hometown.

"I think I bought a game from PlayStation, like "SmackDown vs. Raw" and I made the character ... I painted myself because I was inspired by a lot of makeup in The Great Muta." He explained. "I had hair once, so I have very long hair and I'm like, what can I do? I mean there's Mr. Agulia, Mr. Niebla, in Culiacan where I'm from, I love iguanas, so why not Mr. Iguana? Why not the superhero from my hometown."

Though it was initially thought that Mr. Iguana would be making another WWE appearance in the near future, he told Salcedo that he'll be focusing on his AAA responsibilities for the time being.

