Report: WWE Stars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins' Beach House Burglarized

According to a recent report from "TMZ," someone broke into and burglarized WWE stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's Southern California beach house around 3 a.m. this morning, only a few hours after both appeared on "WWE Raw" in Rhode Island. The report then claimed that police informed them that, luckily, no one was inside the home during the break-in and that the burglar(s) entered the home through the rear sliding door and took cash from the residence. The report further claimed that Rollins was the one who made the 911 call; at this time there have been no arrests and the case is still being investigated. Eerily, the home is the place Lynch and Rollins often post pictures from, and only last month the couple last shared a picture of them from the beach house.

Unfortunately, Rollins and Lynch aren't the only WWE names who have had traumatic experiences in the past month. Just last month, former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan had a stalker who was arrested outside of the WWE Performance Center on June 3. While the Orange County Sheriff's Office's public information officer told Wrestling Inc. at the time that he was arrested on an out-of-county warrant for burglary, more details about Liv Morgan's stalker Shawn Chan and his arrest emerged later in the month.