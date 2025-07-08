Bully Ray Calls This AEW All In 2025 Match A Must-See

Bully Ray has made his pick for the most exciting match at AEW All In: Texas this Saturday on "Busted Open Radio." The event, expected to break two major attendance records, takes place July 12 at 3pm EST, and Ray thinks fans should pay close attention to one particular women's match.

Ray notes that he is more excited about Mercedes Mone facing Toni Storm than he is about the main event. The AEW Championship match between Hangman Page and Jon Moxley will be a Texas Deathmatch, which sets it up to be the most brutal and exciting match on the card.

But Ray has a different opinion. He's seen both Page and Moxley in hardcore matches before, and he thinks their deathmatch won't surprise him much.

"I'm going with Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone, and I'll tell you why. I've seen Moxley do a Texas Deathmatch, I've seen Hangman Page do a Texas Deathmatch, this will be another version of a Texas Deathmatch with maybe something new or more death defying that will get a pop, and I can always read about it the next day. I prefer the match between Mercedes and Toni."

Ray gave the two women wrestlers huge praise for their abilities. He thinks their match will be better than anything else on the entire show.

"And I can't pay Mercedes and Toni any higher of a compliment than to say I would rather sit down and watch your wrestling match over every other match on the card," Ray said.

Both Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm are considered among the best women's wrestlers in the world today. Mone came to AEW after a successful run in WWE, while Storm has become one of AEW's top stars with her revolutionary and unique character work.

