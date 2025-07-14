WWE's Rey Mysterio Looks Back On Working Event That Gave Him First US Exposure

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio recently reflected on a special event that changed his career forever on the "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast. The masked superstar talked about his experience at the original Worlds Collide event in 1994, which gave him his first major exposure to American wrestling fans.

WWE brought back the Worlds Collide concept this year after acquiring AAA in April 2025. The company held a new Worlds Collide event on June 7, bringing back memories of the original show that helped launch Mysterio's career in the United States.

The 1994 Worlds Collide event was a big deal for wrestlers from Mexico. It gave them a chance to perform for American audiences and show off the high-flying lucha libre style that was popular south of the border.

Mysterio believes that night was when WCW executives first saw him wrestle in person.

"That's when WCW, I believe, saw my work live for the first time. I believe Eric Bischoff was there that night, and that's really where I got my exposure in the United States for the first time. I would do independent scenes, you know, wrestle in LA, but for something as big as Worlds Collide, and being that it was coming from an organization that was created in Mexico like AAA, it was a surreal moment."

The young wrestler didn't realize how important that night would be for his career. He was just focused on putting on the best match possible.

"Again, you don't take into consideration that this might be your opportunity to jump to a bigger platform, a bigger stage. You're just going out there and just giving everything you could, not thinking about what was gonna happen after."

The event launched Mysterio's journey to becoming one of the most beloved wrestlers in history.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.