Alexa Bliss Shares Excitement For WWE Evolution 2025, After Missing First With Injury

This upcoming Sunday at WWE Evolution, Alexis Bliss with partner with Charlotte Flair in a Fatal Four Way Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, but the show is set to be extra special for "The Goddess" compared to her fellow Superstars. This weekend marks the first time Bliss will compete at the event, as she reflected on being injured during Evolution 2018 and expressed her excitement for the highly anticipated tag team bout on "The Nikki & Brie Show."

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh, all women's pay-per-view, Evolution. That's so cool.' And when I got injured, I was so bummed because I was like it's such a monumental thing for women from start to finish and all the women coming back and all the "NXT" girls coming up. And it was just such a cool collaborative thing that I was so bummed to not be able to be a part of. So I'm excited," she explained. "I think it'll be amazing because it's something that, you know, it's long overdue to happen again."

Bliss also revealed that she was originally supposed to wrestle Trish Stratus at Evolution 2018, but eventually the storyline would call for the five-time Women's Champion to team with Mickie James to take on Lita and Stratus. However, Bliss' injury resulted in the match at Evolution to be changed to James teaming with Alicia Fox against Lita and Stratus instead.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.