Mr. Iguana Discusses Meeting WWE HOFers At Worlds Collide
Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's Mr. Iguana quickly became an internet sweetheart after WWE introduced him to their audience, and since then, higher-ups have shared their belief that he'll be a major merch seller while getting opportunities to appear at WWE Premium Live Events. Amidst all the popularity, Mr. Iguana has since appeared on podcasts, where he's reflected on all of his new experiences.
"Well, my main interaction was with Rey Mysterio because I didn't know him in person, and he was one of my idols," Mr. Iguana recalled during an interview with Denise Salcedo, noting that he was directly inspired by the veteran whose first match ever was as "The Green Lizard". "So, I took, like, that inspiration and said to him I became Mr. Iguana because I got inspiration to in The Green Lizard, he was like: oh, thank you!" The wrestler then expressed how honored he was to follow Rey Mysterio at Worlds Collide but concluded that it was a fun experience overall.
Additionally, Mr. Iguana also claimed that he was later approached by the veteran, who shared a heartfelt moment with him.
"Rey Mysterio told me 'Kid, I've been away from seeing Lucha, like sitting down and seeing Lucha, but this is the first time in years that I sit down and I laughed like a little kid.' Coming from Mysterio, it meant a lot," he claimed.
Mr. Iguana also had a lot to say about WWE Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels.
As seen on Mr. Iguana's social media, one of the other highlights of his experience in WWE was clearly working with WWE Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels, who even posed with Mr. Iguana's plushie, La Yesca. "Great experience," Mr. Iguana said about working with Michaels. "I mean, one day you looking at him battling The Undertaker for retirement, and then one day you're looking at an office running to another office to another guy; very busy." Mr. Iguana further claimed that Michaels seems to enjoy what he's doing today backstage and described the veteran as a very kind person who makes time to speak to everyone backstage.
"So, when we did that video and they told me 'Shawn Michaels is gonna grab the lizard, he's gonna' like whoa! Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa! Big, big thing!" Mr. Iguana exclaimed when recalling how much of an honor it was to do a video with Michaels. "Very, very pleased, I mean, the backstage in NXT. All the guys? Such a good energy, they're all very good, very polite. Maybe my English was not so good, but I was like kind of nervous, but everybody was very talkative, very, very good to me."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Denise Salcedo and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.