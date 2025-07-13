Mr. Iguana Discusses Meeting WWE HOFers At Worlds Collide

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's Mr. Iguana quickly became an internet sweetheart after WWE introduced him to their audience, and since then, higher-ups have shared their belief that he'll be a major merch seller while getting opportunities to appear at WWE Premium Live Events. Amidst all the popularity, Mr. Iguana has since appeared on podcasts, where he's reflected on all of his new experiences.

"Well, my main interaction was with Rey Mysterio because I didn't know him in person, and he was one of my idols," Mr. Iguana recalled during an interview with Denise Salcedo, noting that he was directly inspired by the veteran whose first match ever was as "The Green Lizard". "So, I took, like, that inspiration and said to him I became Mr. Iguana because I got inspiration to in The Green Lizard, he was like: oh, thank you!" The wrestler then expressed how honored he was to follow Rey Mysterio at Worlds Collide but concluded that it was a fun experience overall.

Additionally, Mr. Iguana also claimed that he was later approached by the veteran, who shared a heartfelt moment with him.

"Rey Mysterio told me 'Kid, I've been away from seeing Lucha, like sitting down and seeing Lucha, but this is the first time in years that I sit down and I laughed like a little kid.' Coming from Mysterio, it meant a lot," he claimed.