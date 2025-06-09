Ex-WWE Champion & Hall Of Famer Reportedly Backstage, More Notes From Worlds Collide

History was made at The KIA Forum in Inglewood, California on June 7 as the first-ever joint event between WWE and AAA, Worlds Collide, took place. It was an event that saw El Hijo del Vikingo retain his AAA Mega Championship against Chad Gable, Ethan Page escape with his NXT North American Championship in tact, and a whole host of action that left fans of both companies wondering when the next joint event will take place. Following the event, PWInsider were able to gather some extra backstage information on who was in attendance, as well as who were the biggest winners moving forward.

A number of WWE Superstars were backstage at Worlds Collide, including WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who hasn't been seen on TV since the first season of "WWE LFG" concluded on May 18. Both Triple H and Shawn Michaels were seen at the beginning of the show alongside the Roldan family, with both Michaels and Triple H receiving special entrances before the show went live, and the Roldan family, they were very happy with how the show was presented. Over one million people tuned in for the English language broadcast on YouTube, with commentator Corey Graves receiving "high marks" for his work alongside Konnan, while over 10,000 people packed into The KIA Forum to witness the show live, where stars like Stephanie Vaquer, Psycho Clown, and Rey Mysterio all had merchandise available to purchase.

Speaking of the performers, a number of them worked on their matches at the WWE Performance Center earlier in the week, and despite worries over El Hijo Del Vikingo suffering a knee injury during the main event, there were no injuries coming out of the show. The breakout star for the evening was Mr. Iguana, who also featured on the Money in the Bank event in the live crowd. WWE are reportedly talking about how to merchandise him as a result of his overnight popularity, with Triple H himself referencing Mr. Iguana at the Money in the Bank post-show press conference.