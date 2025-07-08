Bully Ray Notes Seeds Planted In Seth Rollins' Faction On WWE Raw

At the top of "WWE Raw" this week, Seth Rollins gestured for his business partner Paul Heyman to hand him a microphone. In a surprise move, Bron Breakker then intercepted it, leaving Rollins and Heyman puzzled in the background as he spoke of the vision of him being the face of WWE for the next two decades. According to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, this series of events was likely a setup for future dissension amongst the Rollins-led faction.

"There is entirely too much money to be made with Bron Breakker as a kickass babyface. That spear in and of itself is going to work wonders for him," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "What you saw last night, even though it was extremely early in my opinion, was a planting of a seed. Just go back and look at the looks on Seth and Heyman's faces. It told you everything you needed to know. How dare this kid. It's almost as if they were asking themselves why. 'Why is he taking the microphone? Why is he saying what he's saying? Why does he think this is okay?' And there you have it."

Amidst his promo, Breakker additionally noted his disdain for Sami Zayn, whom he vowed to maul if they crossed paths during the show. Breakker later made good on his promise by defeating Zayn in the ring with three spears, one of which came mid-air

Breakker, a former WWE Intercontinental Champion, joined forces with Rollins and Heyman on the heels of WrestleMania 41. Bronson Reed aligned with the group shortly after, noting that the animosity between he and Rollins was now in the past – something Ray previously painted question marks around.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.