WWE Star Cody Rhodes Thanks Fans For 'Riding With' Him In Cryptic Tweet

Cody Rhodes has fans questioning what's going on with him after a cryptic post to X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday evening. Rhodes took to the platform to express his gratitude to his fans for "riding with him" ahead of his Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena at SummerSlam. Rhodes earned the match after defeating Randy Orton to become King of the Ring.

"Don't flinch. Thank you all for riding with me all this time. Love you for it," Rhodes posted. "Excited for what we do next."

Rhodes gave no other indication of whether his post was about anything deeper than his gratitude. As of this writing, no reports have indicated that Rhodes is injured. His last match was against Orton in the King of the Ring final in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions on June 28.

There have also been rumors of WWE turning Rhodes heel, rumors that seem to be growing by the week ever since The Rock asked him to sell his soul ahead of Elimination Chamber in March. The most recent report by Dave Meltzer, however, is that a Rhodes heel turn is not about to actually happen.

It's also possible Rhodes could be talking about a movie role. He is reportedly joining the cast of the new "Street Fighter" movie alongside Roman Reigns. Reigns is set to portray the Akuma character from the game series and Rhodes is rumored to play Giule. The former Undisputed WWE Champion is also in the new "Naked Gun" movie where he plays a bartender.