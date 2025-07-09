Backstage Report On Exciting WWE 2K25 Content Being Added

WWE 2K25 has been well received from both wrestling and video game fans alike, but in the not too distant future, a very special addition will be made to the game that is said to be unlike anything any of the 2K titles has seen so far.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that a Wyatts story is set to be released soon along with an official announcement confirming details. This news comes just a few days after fans of the game had discovered Wyatt-related items in the "game files" and spread them around social media. Fightful did ask about these files, to which 2K noted that not everything in the files ends up making it to the final game.

Sources close to the story noted that the story involving the late Bray Wyatt and The Wyatt Sicks will get apparently get people emotional, and mentioned that a lot of unused Bray Wyatt content will be featured, as well stating that full videos of Bo Dallas and Uncle Howdy will also be included to paint a much deeper and elaborate story. While it's currently unclear whether the story will follow the same structure as something like The Bloodline "Showcase Mode," WWE Game's official X (formerly known as Twitter) account have confirmed that Bray will be coming to "The Island" game mode in the near future, a mode that was heavily-centered around The Bloodline upon release.

The Wyatt Sicks as a group were included in the game upon its launch in March as a special pre-order bonus pack, with Bray also being a playable character. Now that they have been part of the in-game roster for a number of months, it's likely that they will be included in the version of the game that will be released on the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 23.