Hank & Tank Best The Culling To Retain WWE NXT Tag Titles

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger faced the next challenge of their NXT Tag Team Championship reign as they put their titles on the line against The Culling's Shawn Spears and Niko Vance on Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT." This comes after Walker and Ledger accused The Culling of being the parties responsible for the mystery attack they recently suffered. As Vance and Spears denied the claim, their new friend Tatum Paxley then talked Ledger and Walker into a title defense, which she and Izzi Dame observed from ringside.

Despite the eventual interference from Paxley and Dame, the current titleholders remained resilient, with Ledger notably kicking out of an Impaler DDT from Spears. In the moments following, Paxley and Dame were driven away by Sol Ruca and Zaria, leaving the two teams at an even playing field. Walker and Ledger quickly capitalized on the new dynamic by wiping out Vance with a clothesline and dumping him to the outside. Afterward, they finished off Spears with a running elbow-powerslam combo to retain their titles.

With this win, Walker and Ledger are now approaching three months as NXT Tag Team Champions. Their run began with another, more shocking victory over Nathan Frazer and Axiom at "NXT" Stand & Deliver, after which Frazer and Axiom ascended to WWE's main roster. Meanwhile, Walker and Ledger have found themselves in big six-man tag matches, one of which pitted them and TNA' Joe Hendry against DarkState.

At "NXT" Battleground, Walker and Ledger sided with Josh Briggs to defeat Spears, Vance, and Brooks Jensen. Prior to this, they successfully defended their titles against Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura on "NXT" television.