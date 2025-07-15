Mr. Iguana Lists WWE Stars Who Inspired Him

With his reptilian charisma, Mr. Iguana captivated the masses at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide. During an interview with Denise Salcedo, he then flipped the script, revealing which in-ring performers have charmed him.

"Eddie [Guerrero], I became instantly a fan of because I saw he was technical and his face gestures were so perfect. Makes you like him," Iguana said. "He's babyface, but also can be a heel. I have a sense of humor. I'm a babyface. I am the good guy, but also I'm that kind of guy that have a little bit of malice, a little bit of a mischievous[ness]. I'm like a kid sometimes. I don't cheat, but maybe using Yesca is cheating. I watch a lot of Eddie doing that.

"I watch a lot of [Jake The] Snake Roberts," he continued. "I love the promos he had, so cerebral, also with the snake. Rey Mysterio, Psicosis, all these things they do in the ring that in the time nobody does them. Great Muta in Japan, I love it because of the face paint and also all the gestures he has. He wasn't a baby face. He was a rudo, a heel character, an evil character."

Mr. Iguana made his professional wrestling debut in 2009, four years after WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero sadly died from heart failure. Still, many fans, including Iguana, continue to keep his spirit alive.

In the case of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, he and Iguana recently crossed paths backstage at Worlds Collide, with the AAA star later posting a photo of them together on his social media. Mysterio appeared in the opening of Worlds Collide to express his love for lucha libre. Shortly after, Iguana defeated Lince Dorado and the LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Dragon Lee) with Aero Star and Octagon Jr. in his corner.

