D-Von Dudley Calls This Top WWE Star's Finisher 'Smooth As Pie'

Although finishing moves like JBL's "Clothesline From Hell" or The Undertaker's "Tombstone" are among the most dangerous to endure in the ring, there are also several maneuvers that are shockingly less excruciating to absorb. The "Stunner" or a Superkick can be relatively simple to withstand if executed properly, but according to D-Von Dudley, there's one finisher that's nearly effortless to handle compared to every other signature move. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Dudley ranked different WWE finishers from least to most painful and claimed that the Attitude Adjustment was one of the easiest moves to take on a nightly basis.

"I've been in the ring with John Cena many times and I will say this, that Attitude Adjustment was as smooth as smooth can be and I'm not just saying that because what's going on with John right now, but I'm saying because it was the truth. That finishing move right there was as smooth as pie."

Although he finds it easy to be on the receiving end of Cena's Attitude Adjustment, Dudley listed Brock Lesnar's F-5, the Batista Bomb and the Spear as the three most painful finishers to take in the ring. Additionally, the nine-time WWE Tag Team Champion claimed that he never preferred being on the other end of a Frog Splash and Swanton Bomb, both of which were placed high on his list.

