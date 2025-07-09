WWE Star Charlotte Flair Highlights Double Standard Between Men & Women In Wrestling

Charlotte Flair has written a powerful piece for "The Player's Tribune," speaking a lot about the unfair treatment of women wrestlers as they get older. The former women's champion pointed out how the wrestling industry treats aging very differently for men and women.

Flair, who is 39 years old, explained that people in wrestling already consider her old even though she's younger than many top male stars. She noted that she's younger than Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk – all wrestlers who are still considered to be in their prime.

Flair wrote about how this double standard affects the stories that women wrestlers are allowed to tell. Male wrestlers get to have long careers where they can grow and develop their characters over many years. Women wrestlers, on the other hand, are often viewed as replaceable once they reach a certain age.

"The Queen" expressed her frustration with this unfair treatment. She wants the same opportunities that male wrestlers get to have long, successful careers.

"For men — and I say this with so much respect for the guys I just mentioned — there's no such thing as 'aging out.' For WOMEN, though?? The rules are just different. For women, as depressing as it sounds, I think a lot of people still only know ONE way to value them: as young and disposable," Flair wrote.

She also shared her hope for the future of women's wrestling. Flair wants female wrestlers to be able to work through their 40s and 50s just like male wrestlers do.

"I want to PLAY out my career ... not AGE out of it," Flair explained.

The hard-hitting article also sees Flair detail her marital strife and open up about her relationship with the "Four Horsewomen."

