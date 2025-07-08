WWE's Charlotte Flair Details Fertility Journey, Marital Strife, Hitting 'Rock Bottom'

It's common knowledge that 2024 was a lost year for Charlotte Flair, as the WWE star spent all of the year on the shelf recovering from a torn knee. What many may not know, however, is that rehab and recovery wasn't the only thing the former WWE Women's Champion had to endure, and was instead just part of a year that left Charlotte's personal and professional life in disarray.

In her "Players Tribune" article, Charlotte described how great everything was prior to her injury, stating she was having some of the most fun of her career, and was preparing for her then husband Andrade's return to WWE after several years in AEW. Her injury would be the first blow to Charlotte's psyche, despite the support she received from the locker room and WWE, and it only got worse a few months later when, while in rehab, she took the first attempts towards trying to start a family.

"In February, I started my fertility journey," Charlotte said. "That's a complicated topic......and honestly it's a topic that society doesn't make very easy to talk about. But I'm going to try to be open about it here, as much as I can, because it's not something I'm ashamed of. I'm not ashamed to say that I feel the pressure of being a female athlete who has 1) a biological clock (one I'm constantly reminded of), and 2) a "happy ending" in mind that involves love, and marriage, and a family of my own. I'm also not ashamed to say I went through four rounds (five tries) of fertility last year, with no luck. And I'm not ashamed to say that that process gutted me, and spiritually exhausted me."