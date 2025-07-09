Bully Ray Says This AEW Star Is The Only One Who Deserves Their Own Locker Room

With AEW All In only a few days away, most wouldn't have expected "private locker rooms" to become a talking point. But it has to a degree, with AEW's MVP giving a little bit of insight into the AEW locker room hierarchy last week, noting how certain stars such as the Elite, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, Chris Jericho, Samoa Joe, and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley all have their own rooms to change in.

Just a few days later, the same topic came up on "Busted Open Radio," when Bully Ray decided to discuss the topic and reveal that he wasn't that big a fan of it.

"One of the things that goes on in AEW that I don't necessarily agree with, except for...maybe one person, maybe one, I'm not a fan of the everybody getting their own locker room," Bully said. "I think it breeds jealousy, I think it leaves a bad taste in wrestler's mouths. Not a fan of it. Listen, you want to get your own tour bus? That's one thing. But when you need your own dressing room?

"Listen, if you want to get to an arena and find a locker room that's more empty than the others and take that locker room? Okay, that's fine. Hey, if you can find a broom closet, and you want to change by yourself? That's fine. I have a problem with all of these people [that are like] 'I need my own locker room. I need my own locker room.' All you're telling the boys is 'I'm better than you. I deserve my own [locker room].' You want to tell me Chris Jericho? I can deal with that."