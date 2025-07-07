Backstage Update On AEW All In 2025 Card

The card for AEW All In Texas this upcoming Saturday is starting to shape up as two new championship matches were announced for the show this past week. On the 100th episode of "AEW Collision," it was confirmed that Adam Cole will defend the TNT Title against Kyle Fletcher, and that The Hurt Syndicate will look to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships in a Three-Way Match against JetSpeed and The Patriarchy. With eight matches currently scheduled for the event, Fightful Select as provided an update on the number of bouts that is expected to take place this weekend.

Over the last two years, the lineup for AEW All In has reached double digits in match count, but there seems to be less matches announced for this year's event compared to the 12 contests from 2024, and 11 from 2023. According to Fightful, there will likely not be as many matches booked as last year's show, with at least one match including "a number of performers" still planned for the event. It was also reported that the final match featuring multiple participants is expected to be confirmed on this Thursday's "Collision."

Elsewhere on the card, Adam Page will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in a Texas Death Match, Toni Storm will defend the AEW Women's World Title against Mercedes Mone, and Kenny Omega will enter battle with Kazuchika Okada in a Winner Takes All match for the AEW Continental Title and AEW International Title. Mark Briscoe and MJF will enter as the first two competitors in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match, with the winner being given a guaranteed world title opportunity in the near future. Kris Statlander will also compete in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match, but she is the only announced participant thus far. Additionally, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay are set to fight The Young Bucks in tag team action.