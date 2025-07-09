Tony Khan Denies This AEW Star Has Creative Control
Since Mercedes Mone joined AEW last year, she's remained undefeated in singles action and currently holds three other titles from outside promotions in addition to being the TBS Champion. This upcoming weekend, Mone will look to add more gold to her resume as she challenges Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All In Texas, which would continue to make her one of the most powerful stars in professional wrestling if she emerges victorious. However, Mone's dominance has led many to believe that she's been given creative control in AEW, but according to company President Tony Khan during a media call, that couldn't be further from the truth.
"That's definitely not true at all," Khan stated. "Mercedes Mone is an incredible talent. I have wanted Mercedes Mone in AEW. I want Mercedes Mone as a big star on the show and really enjoy working with her backstage ... I also think that it's ridiculous the idea that people would think that because she's a strong wrestler on the show that she must be the one dictating that. That is the complete opposite of what happens here."
Khan continued to defend Mone stating that no other AEW stars have creative control, while claiming that he's proud of the product that the company has been able to produce throughout the last year.
"I am the only person with creative control over the show. At the end of the day, I'm responsible for what you see and I'm really proud this year because I think this has been one of the best years, 6 months into the year so far, we've ever done of television ... I've had the final say since day one of AEW."
Tony Khan doubles down on having creative control
Khan continued to backup his claims at length, expressing that he made a promise to himself to only create stories and matches that he believes in, while revealing that he's shifted towards more independent decision making rather than listening to others.
"In January, like a lot of New Year's resolutions people make, it sometimes takes time to make a good transition into something you want to do. In that case for me, it was going into 2020, I said I really am going to only do things I believe in and I'm not going to be talked into something I don't believe in," he explained. "If I don't believe in it, I'm being talked into it. I'm dragged across the finish line. I just have found that those things are usually the things that don't work ... I think you're seeing the most focused AEW in many years and the best AEW in many years in part because there's less voices. I'm taking less input."
Khan explained that his decision to limit outside suggestions has been a positive change for the company, while stating that he holds both Mone and Storm in high regard, who he meets with often to discuss the creative direction of their characters. Khan also reiterated that he thinks it's absurd that people believe that anybody has a "creative control card" in AEW, and claimed that Mone is not only a great person to work with but also somebody who is trusting of the company.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Fightful" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.