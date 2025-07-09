Tony Khan Denies This AEW Star Has Creative Control

Since Mercedes Mone joined AEW last year, she's remained undefeated in singles action and currently holds three other titles from outside promotions in addition to being the TBS Champion. This upcoming weekend, Mone will look to add more gold to her resume as she challenges Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All In Texas, which would continue to make her one of the most powerful stars in professional wrestling if she emerges victorious. However, Mone's dominance has led many to believe that she's been given creative control in AEW, but according to company President Tony Khan during a media call, that couldn't be further from the truth.

"That's definitely not true at all," Khan stated. "Mercedes Mone is an incredible talent. I have wanted Mercedes Mone in AEW. I want Mercedes Mone as a big star on the show and really enjoy working with her backstage ... I also think that it's ridiculous the idea that people would think that because she's a strong wrestler on the show that she must be the one dictating that. That is the complete opposite of what happens here."

Khan continued to defend Mone stating that no other AEW stars have creative control, while claiming that he's proud of the product that the company has been able to produce throughout the last year.

"I am the only person with creative control over the show. At the end of the day, I'm responsible for what you see and I'm really proud this year because I think this has been one of the best years, 6 months into the year so far, we've ever done of television ... I've had the final say since day one of AEW."