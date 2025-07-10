D-Von Dudley Calls This WWE Legend's Finisher 'Brutal,' Says You Have To Land Flat

Over the last 25 years, WWE finishers such as the Batista Bomb and the Spear are widely regarded as some of the most painful moves to endure, but there's one finisher that seems to be universally feared by many professional wrestlers. Brock Lesnar's F-5 has always looked devastating on TV, but according to WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley, it's one of the most unforgiving finishers to experience, especially if you didn't get along with "The Beast."

"That was a little brutal, especially if Brock Lesnar's giving it to you. Don't get me wrong, he would protect you if he liked you but if he didn't, he'd kill you. Thank God he liked me so he never had to do that to me, but still when you're getting put on somebody's shoulders and they flip you around and you land on that mat, it hurts. Cause sometimes you don't land flat so you have to really brace yourself and do not hold your breath. I repeat, do not hold your breath cause that will knock the wind out of you even more." He said on his YouTube channel.

Despite believing Lesnar's F-5 was one of the most brutal finishers to take on a nightly basis, he also listed which signature moves were the easiest to handle, claiming that John Cena's Attitude Adjustment was "as smooth as pie" and often painless.

