AEW's Ricochet To Compete Against Legendary TNA & ROH Trailblazer At Independent Show

AEW star Ricochet will be making a rare independent appearance later on this year, competing at House of Glory's "High Intensity" event at the NYC Arena in New York City on August 1. At the time that it was announced that Ricochet would be appearing, his opponent had not been made official, but that has now changed as the AEW star will be going one-on-one with someone who is arguably just as influential as Ricochet is when it comes to the high-flying style of wrestling.

Fightful Select were informed by House of Glory that on August 1, Ricochet will be going face-to-face with none other than The Amazing Red. The 43-year old New York native is best known for his trailblazing work at the beginning of the 2000s in companies like TNA, Ring of Honor, and the original iteration of MLW, where his matches with the likes of Low Ki, AJ Styles, and Jerry Lynn would go viral (or at least as viral as possible for the early 2000s) for how innovative Red was in the ring. He has since continued to maintain an iconic status on the independent scene, particularly in House of Glory where he has competed against the likes of Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and Zack Sabre Jr. in recent years.

Red and Ricochet have actually shared the ring on a number of occasions over the years. They first crossed paths back in 2013 at the "King of Flight" tournament hosted by former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick, with Ricochet dumping Red out in the first round, but would be beaten in the final by Samuray Del Sol, better known as Kalisto in WWE. The two men were then part of a six-way match at Pro Wrestling Syndicate's Christmas event in 2014, which Red ended up winning, and then in 2017, Ricochet actually challenged Red for the House of Glory Heavyweight Championship but was unsuccessful. Eight years on, and with far more experience under his belt, Ricochet will be looking for revenge on August 1.