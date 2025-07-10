WWE Star Rhea Ripley Draws Line With Fans, To Mixed Response

Throughout her WWE career, Rhea Ripley has been more than generous when it comes to meeting fans, doing autograph signings and connecting with viewers at home through social media. The former Women's World Champion has even walked the extra mile to be present at charity events, such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation, but being one of the biggest stars in WWE has also caused her to be subject to strange fan activity. On Thursday morning, Ripley took to social media to reveal that she's been receiving fan mail at her home address and stated that she will not be engaging with any letters sent to her door.

Fan mail sent directly to my house will not be opened. It will be thrown out. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) July 10, 2025

Ripley's decision to not open mail has divided many on the topic, with some fans claiming that "Mami's" comments were arrogant or judgmental, while others came to her defence explaining that it's creepy that people are trying to locate her personal address. Additionally, some fans advised Ripley make a fan mail P.O box, which is a designated place for public figures or celebrities to receive mail. This also not the first time that Ripley has needed to speak about being sent personal letters, as she advised fans to stop sending mail to her house earlier this year.

Ripley has addressed some of her issues with wrestling fans as of late, as she opened up about constantly receiving criticism for some of her actions both in and outside of the ring. She specifically mentioned giving the Stinkface to Nia Jax during a WWE house show last year, which led fans to claim that Ripley was giving women's wrestling a poor reputation. The 28-year-old defended her actions, but stated that she received an abundance of negativity from the moment.