WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg Shares Candid First Impression Of Gunther Ahead Of SNME

Bill Goldberg made his expected return to WWE last month and right away, the WCW legend called out the current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther for one final match at "Saturday Night's Main Event" this Saturday in Goldberg's backyard of Atlanta, Georgia.

The feud between the two started when Gunther disrespected Goldberg at Bad Blood 2025 several months back in front of his son.

Now, a couple of nights before his retirement match, Goldberg speaks with "SHAK Wrestling" about what it means to end his career against the Austrian superstar.

"I wouldn't have expected it either except for the fact that when I met him the first time, I knew he was gonna be something special, I knew he wasn't flamboyant, wasn't over the top. He was old school, and I very much appreciate that. I appreciate his style, I appreciate his professionalism, and I'm honored to share the ring with him. It's always a passing of the torch when you have an old man like myself in there with a young buck."

It wouldn't be wrestling if there weren't fans who criticize every time a former star returns to WWE programming. Goldberg was asked during the interview if he feels it was the right business move for WWE.

"At the end of the day, you look at how it benefits the company. I don't try to answer these questions, I'm just appreciative of the opportunity."

Goldberg seems content with his final program in pro wrestling and is looking to make his final moments in the ring memorable.

