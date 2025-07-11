Former NJPW World Champion Reportedly Cast In Street Fighter Film Alongside WWE Stars

Fans of professional wrestling will see some familiar faces in "Street Fighter," an upcoming live action adaptation of the video game series. The newest face to reportedly join the cast is former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Hirooki Goto.

According to Fightful Select, Goto will be portraying E. Honda in the "Street Fighter" movie, which is set to begin the production process next month in Australia. Within the "Street Fighter" franchise, Honda is an honorable, professional sumo wrestler.

Goto last wrestled at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Tanahashi Jam on June 29, when he defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Zack Sabre Jr. After a near 30-minute slugfest, the referee called for the bell, signaling Sabre Jr. as the winner. Sabre Jr. targeted Goto's throughout the match, with a Sabre Driver, the You've Been Tangoed Edition, and an armbar weakening him even further. Entangled in the latter, Goto was unable to reach the ropes, hence the referee stoppage.

NJPW later announced that Goto had injured his elbow in the midst of the action, resulting in his removal from the following New Japan Soul show and the G1 Climax 35 tournament. It is unclear if Goto's elbow injury is legitimate or simply an avenue to write him off of the NJPW product. Nevertheless, he is now set for time off, with the "Street Fighter" set as a reported destination.

Joining Goto on the cast will be a pair of former Undisputed WWE Champions — Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. Reigns is said to be lined up for the role of Akuma, whereas Rhodes will play Guile.