Backstage News On AEW Having Special Entrances Planned For Top Talent At All In 2025

All Elite Wrestling's biggest pay-per-view event of the year is around the corner, and so are some big entrances for top talents.

According to Fightful Select, International Champion Kenny Omega, AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, and "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay were all in discussions for possible special entrances for All In, which emanates from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on July 12. It is unknown if all of these conversations will materialize on the grand stage, though mentions of "crossover integrations" were included in them.

Storm and Mone will collide with each other at All In, with the former defending her AEW Women's Championship. Mone earned this opportunity by besting Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation tournament. Mone already holds a number of titles, including the TBS, CMLL World Women's, and RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championships.

Elsewhere, Kenny Omega will soon unify his International Championship with Kazuchika Okada's Continental Championship. The winner of this All In match will claim the brand new Unified Title, which debuted last month.

In the case of Ospreay, he will team up with Swerve Strickland to take on The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). Should Ospreay and Strickland win, The Young Bucks will be stripped of their executive vice president control, with the fans and AEW President Tony Khan taking it in return. Conversely, if The Young Bucks emerged victorious, Ospreay and Strickland will be void of any AEW World Championship opportunities for one full calendar year.