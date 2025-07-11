AEW Star Billy Gunn Reportedly Almost Got Special Wembley Entrance At All In 2023

Billy Gunn had a great night at AEW All In 2023 when he won the Trios Championships with The Acclaimed at Wembley Stadium. But according to a new report from "Fightful Select," the veteran wrestler almost had an even more memorable moment that night.

Before the big event at Wembley, Gunn had been pushing for a very special entrance idea. He wanted to use his famous "Ass Man" theme song from his WWE days. The song was a big part of Gunn's character during his time with WWE in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The plan would have been connected to storyline drama between Gunn and his Acclaimed teammates Anthony Bowens and Max Caster. There had been hints on AEW television that the group might be splitting up, which would have made Gunn's return even more dramatic and exciting for fans.

However, the special entrance never happened because of business complications. The "Ass Man" theme song is owned by WWE, which meant AEW would have needed permission to use it. According to the report, AEW President Tony Khan wasn't interested in working out a licensing deal with WWE to use the music.

Even though the two companies have occasionally worked together on special projects, WWE and AEW usually don't share resources or help each other with their shows.

The report notes that Gunn still has some kind of merchandise deal with WWE, which might have made it possible to work something out. If the two companies had been willing to negotiate, fans at Wembley might have heard one of wrestling's most memorable theme songs echoing through the famous stadium.

Whether fans loved or hated the "Ass Man" song, it definitely would have been a memorable moment at All In 2023.

If you use any info from this article, please credit "Fightful Select" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.