AEW Star MJF Names His Least Favorite Part Of Pro Wrestling

After MJF became AEW World Champion in 2022, many fans questioned whether the 29-year-old's wrestling ability could live up to his promo skill, but throughout his reign he managed to silence critics who didn't believe he could impress inside the squared circle. Despite proving that he can be one of AEW's best in-ring talents, MJF recently explained on "The Masked Man Show" that the worst part of professional wrestling is the art form itself.

"I hate wrestling. Wrestling is my least favorite part of professional wrestling. I just so happen to be the best at it and it's not my fault. God made me this way. He made me better and when I'm put in a certain situation and a talent is good enough, look, if it was up to me, every match I was in would be four or five seconds long."

MJF reflected on having to compete in Iron Man Matches against the likes of Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay, explaining that he had no choice but to wrestle for an hour, but still managed to come out victorious. He continued by stating that he couldn't care less about "work rate" in the wrestling business and is primarily focused on adding wins to his resume.

"What I'm doing is trying to win at all times. If people want to discuss wrestling as an art form, that's cute, I guess. Like for me, what professional wrestling is, is a business. And it's a business that I'm just so happy to be very good at. The business is booming. I'm 29 years old. I'm a freak. I'm a young genius. I'm the most complete professional wrestler this sport has probably ever seen."

