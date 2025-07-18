Nikki Bella Thinks She Could 'Create Magic' With This Top WWE Star

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently tangled up with talents from WWE's present and future in the WWE Evolution battle royal. Beyond that, though, she's eager to explore a singles program with a top talent still on a meteoric rise with the company.

"One of my main ones [I want to wrestle] is Rhea Ripley," Nikki told "Busted Open Radio." It's very much similar feels of like how Paige and I were. Paige's character, Anti-Diva, goth. And what I see with Rhea, it also gives me vibes of how I was with Ronda [Rousey], with Brie by my side. I feel like heel Nikki would be so incredible with her. Rhea has layers, but I feel like what my character would bring even more layers out of her, stuff that we don't know yet about Mami and everything she is. She's someone that I always look at. Not only do I think we can create a lot of magic in the ring, but I think the storytelling can be so different and fresh and fun."

Nikki's last televised singles match took place at the inaugural Evolution premium live event in October 2018. There, she challenged Ronda Rousey, albeit unsuccessfully, for the WWE Raw Women's Championship in the main event, with twin sister Brie Bella in her corner. Rhea Ripley also competed at the first Evolution, though her NXT UK Women's Championship defense against Dakota Kai wasn't aired.

In more recent years, Nikki has participated in a pair of Royal Rumble matches. Meanwhile, Ripley has continued to raise her stock with multiple titles, including the WWE Women's World Championship, to her name now.

